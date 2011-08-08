Mexican stocks fall to more than 10-month low

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 10 months on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt added to deepening fears that the United States could tip back into recession and drag Mexico with it.
The IPC stock index .MXX lost 3.09 percent to 32,656 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: