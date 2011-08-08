版本:
Mexican stocks fall to more than 10-month low

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 10 months on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt added to deepening fears that the United States could tip back into recession and drag Mexico with it.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 3.09 percent to 32,656 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

