Mexican stocks fall after Spain, Italy downgrades

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday after Fitch cut Spain's and Italy's credit ratings, reviving fears about the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.02 percent to 32,940 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.