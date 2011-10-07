版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 8日 星期六 00:51 BJT

Mexican stocks fall after Spain, Italy downgrades

MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday after Fitch cut Spain's and Italy's credit ratings, reviving fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.02 percent to 32,940 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐