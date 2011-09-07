版本:
Mexican stocks extend gains after German court ruling

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican stocks extended gains on Wednesday, helped by easing fears about the euro zone debt crisis after a German court cleared the way for Europe's largest economy to participate in bailout packages.

The IPC stock index .MXX added 2.06 percent to 35,151 points.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

