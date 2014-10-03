版本:
Mexico stock exchange resumes trading

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's stock exchange resumed trading on Friday after declaring an "administrative" break in the morning.

The exchange resumed operations at 9:40 local time after a 20 minute halt to trades. The exchange did not immediately report the cause for the suspension. (Reporting by Jean Arce)
