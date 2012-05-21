Mexican shares advance, breaking losing streak

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexican shares gained on Monday, rebounding from a six-day losing streak and led by sharp rises in Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Mexico's IPC stock index added 1.26 percent to 37,341 points. Retailer Wal-Mart's shares jumped 3.89 percent, putting it on track for its sharpest rise since the company's shares plummeted after the New York Times uncovered an alleged bribery scheme in Mexico on April 21.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.