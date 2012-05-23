Mexican shares fall on growing concern over Greece

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican shares fell sharply on Wednesday on worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone and concern that an informal European Union summit will not come up with fresh measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index fell as much as 1.21 percent to 37,027 points. The index has fallen seven of the last eight sessions.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.