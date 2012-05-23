版本:
Mexican shares fall on growing concern over Greece

MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican shares fell sharply on Wednesday on worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone and concern that an informal European Union summit will not come up with fresh measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPC stock index fell as much as 1.21 percent to 37,027 points. The index has fallen seven of the last eight sessions.

