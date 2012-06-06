版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Mexican stocks jump, backed by Spanish bank hopes

MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as signs of urgent moves in Europe to rescue Spain's troubled banks lifted stocks around the world.

The IPC stock index rose 1 percent to 37,461 points.

