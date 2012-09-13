Mexico peso firms to over 4-month high on Fed plan

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's peso firmed
strongly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve launched another
aggressive stimulus program to boost the economy of the United
States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The peso firmed 0.74 percent to 12.92 per
U.S. dollar, its strongest since early May.
The Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per
month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs
improves substantially.
Mexico sends most of its exports to the United States and
growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy cooled in the
second quarter on waning U.S. demand.
U.S. monetary stimulus also tends to drive down Treasuries
yields, increasing the appeal of higher-yielding emerging market
assets. Previous Fed stimulus programs have spurred rallies in
the peso as foreign investors buy up local currency debt.
Mexico's benchmark stock index also shook off early
losses to edge up 0.1 percent to 40,283.