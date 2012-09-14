版本:
2012年 9月 14日

Mexican stocks rise sharply for 2nd day on Fed plan

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday, extending an advance from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an aggressive new stimulus plan.

The IPC stock index rose 1.14 percent to 41,117 points.

