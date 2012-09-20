版本:
Mexican stocks fall sharply off 6-week high

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pulling back from a six-week high after data showed U.S. manufacturing suffered its weakest quarter in three years.

The IPC stock index lost 1 percent to 40,530 points as shares in billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm America Movil shed nearly 2 percent and top retailer WalMart de Mexico lost 1.66 percent.

