版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 04:08 BJT

Mexican stocks rise to all-time high on US data

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexican stocks rose on Monday to close at a record high, after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for September boded well for Mexican exports.

The IPC stock index rose 0.82 percent to 42,008.55 points, its highest close ever.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐