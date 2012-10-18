版本:
Mexican stock exchange suspends trading

MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Mexico's stock exchange suspended trading on Thursday afternoon shortly before the market close.

The IPC stock index was up 0.08 percent at 42,592.78 points when trading was suspended.

