Mexican stocks fall sharply, Femsa weighs

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday, tracking Wall Street lower, after global construction bellwether Caterpillar cut its 2012 forecast, adding to concerns about slowing global growth.
The IPC stock index shed 1.04 percent to 41,947 points, extending a drop off a record high for a second straight session.
Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa shed 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings this week. Femsa has tripled in price since 2008, outperforming Mexico's benchmark index, which has not quite doubled in that period
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.