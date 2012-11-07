版本:
Mexican stocks slump to over one-month low

MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexican stocks fell to their lowest in just over a month on Wednesday, tracking a steep drop on Wall Street a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.26 percent to 41,195 points, its lowest since Oct. 4, breaking through support at 41,400.

