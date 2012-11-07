Mexican stocks slump to over one-month low

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexican stocks fell to their lowest in just over a month on Wednesday, tracking a steep drop on Wall Street a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.26 percent to 41,195 points, its lowest since Oct. 4, breaking through support at 41,400.
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes