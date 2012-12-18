版本:
Mexico stocks rise 1 pct on signs of 'fiscal cliff' progress

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1 percent on Tuesday, as investors looked kindly on signs of positive progress in U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks.

The IPC was up 1.02 percent at 43,780.50 pesos.

