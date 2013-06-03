版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 21:57 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index falls more than 1 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 3 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent in morning trading on Monday.

Shares in Latin America's largest phone company America Movil fell 1.32 percent to 12.68 pesos, while shares in bottling and retail company Femsa fell 1.54 percent to 137.14 pesos.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐