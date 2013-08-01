版本:
Mexico stocks rise sharply on Fed stimulus view

MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday to its highest in nearly four weeks as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will not quickly move to reduce the pace of its monetary stimulus.

The IPC stock index rose 1.06 percent to 41,272.49 a day after the Fed said the U.S. economy continues to recover but still needs support.

