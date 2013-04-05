Mexico stocks, peso slump on weak US payrolls

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday and the peso lost ground against the dollar after a weaker-than-expected March payrolls report in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The IPC stock index shed as much as 1.02 percent to 43,121 points, falling below its 100-day simple moving average, to its lowest level since March 26.
The peso traded 0.53 percent weaker at 12.3785 per dollar, at its cheapest in just over a week.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.