Mexico stocks, peso slump on weak US payrolls

MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday and the peso lost ground against the dollar after a weaker-than-expected March payrolls report in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

The IPC stock index shed as much as 1.02 percent to 43,121 points, falling below its 100-day simple moving average, to its lowest level since March 26.

The peso traded 0.53 percent weaker at 12.3785 per dollar, at its cheapest in just over a week.