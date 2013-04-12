版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 23:21 BJT

Mexico peso weakens sharply, stocks fall 1 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Friday, extending early losses after unexpectedly weak March retail sales in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

The peso shed as much as 0.61 percent to 12.1114 per dollar, before bouncing back to trade just under 12.10 per greenback.

The IPC stock index fell 1.05 percent to 43,944 points as billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm America Movil lost 2.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐