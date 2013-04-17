版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 22:32 BJT

Mexico stocks sink to over 3-week low as global markets fall

MEXICO CITY, April 17 Mexican stocks fell to their lowest levels in more than three weeks on Wednesday, tracking a slump in commodities prices and shares on Wall Street after disappointing earnings.

The IPC stock index shed just over 1 percent to hit 42,769, its lowest intraday level since late March.

