Mexico stocks sink to over 3-week low as global markets fall

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, April 17 Mexican stocks fell to their lowest levels in more than three weeks on Wednesday, tracking a slump in commodities prices and shares on Wall Street after disappointing earnings.
The IPC stock index shed just over 1 percent to hit 42,769, its lowest intraday level since late March.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.