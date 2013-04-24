版本:
Mexican stocks fall sharply after local earnings

MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, hit by losses in shares of bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico following the companies' earnings reports.

The IPC stock index shed 1.3 percent to 42,554 as Coca-Cola Femsa shares fell nearly 5 percent, pulling back from a record high, after reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.
