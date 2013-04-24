Mexican stocks fall sharply after local earnings

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, hit by losses in shares of bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico following the companies' earnings reports.
The IPC stock index shed 1.3 percent to 42,554 as Coca-Cola Femsa shares fell nearly 5 percent, pulling back from a record high, after reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ