版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 11日 星期二 21:42 BJT

Mexican stocks fall more than 1 pct after open

MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexico's IPC stock index fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady at the end of its two-day meeting, holding off on taking fresh steps to calm bond market volatility.

Stocks in Latin America's no. 2 economy fell 1.15 percent to 40,253 points just after market open.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐