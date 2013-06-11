Mexican stocks fall more than 1 pct after open

BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexico's IPC stock index fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady at the end of its two-day meeting, holding off on taking fresh steps to calm bond market volatility.
Stocks in Latin America's no. 2 economy fell 1.15 percent to 40,253 points just after market open.
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland and its banks.
* Aluminium biggest speculative long on LME - Marex (Updates with closing prices)