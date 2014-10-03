版本:
Mexico stock exchange suspends trading

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's stock exchange on Friday suspended trading for an "administrative" break.

The exchange halted operations at 9:20 a.m. local time. (Reporting by Jean Arce)
