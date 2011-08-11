Mexican stocks rise 2 pct, tracking US rebound

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday, tracking a rebound in U.S. stocks following steep losses since the beginning of last week.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.04 percent to 32,875 points. The index has mounted an around 3.7 percent comeback after closing at its lowest since late August 2010 on Monday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)