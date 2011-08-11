Mexican stocks rise 2 pct, tracking US rebound

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday, tracking a rebound in U.S. stocks following steep losses since the beginning of last week.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.04 percent to 32,875 points. The index has mounted an around 3.7 percent comeback after closing at its lowest since late August 2010 on Monday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.