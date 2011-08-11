版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 23:43 BJT

Mexican stocks rise 2 pct, tracking US rebound

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday, tracking a rebound in U.S. stocks following steep losses since the beginning of last week.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.04 percent to 32,875 points. The index has mounted an around 3.7 percent comeback after closing at its lowest since late August 2010 on Monday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐