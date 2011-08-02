Mexican stocks fall sharply on US economy worries

MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer spending in June fell for the first time in nearly two years, deepening fears that slowing U.S. growth will drag down Mexico.

The IPC stock index .MXX shed 1.03 percent to 35,364. The index broke early support at its 50-day simple moving average and fell to trade at its one-year exponential moving average.

Mexican stocks are tracking U.S. stocks and a break of the key 1,260 level in the S&P 500 .SPX could send Mexican stocks through 35,000 and bode for a correction of around 10 percent, said Fanuel Fuentes, a technical analyst at brokerage Monex. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)