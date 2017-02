MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Mexican stocks fell sharply to their lowest since last October on Wednesday as investors were spooked by concerns that growth in the United States could slow, dragging down Mexico's economy as well.

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.36 percent to 34,342 as stop losses were triggered, traders said. Stocks have slumped for the last three sessions and the IPC is heading for its worst three-day period since January 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)