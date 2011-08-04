Mexican stocks fall by most in more than 2 years

MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican stocks fell by the most in more than 2 years on Thursday as fears about slowing global growth and a widening debt crisis in Europe sparked a sell-off that battered markets around the world.
The IPC stock index .MXX shed 3.37 percent to 33,322.63 points, its lowest close since last September. The IPC saw its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.