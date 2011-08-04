Mexican stocks fall by most in more than 2 years

MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican stocks fell by the most in more than 2 years on Thursday as fears about slowing global growth and a widening debt crisis in Europe sparked a sell-off that battered markets around the world.

The IPC stock index .MXX shed 3.37 percent to 33,322.63 points, its lowest close since last September. The IPC saw its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)