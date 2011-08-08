Mexico stocks sink on US downgrade, recession fears

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday after an unprecedented downgrade of U.S. debt added to deepening fears that the United States is slumping back toward recession and threatening to drag Mexico with it.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 1.83 percent to 33,080 points, holding above its session low from Friday. The IPC is trading around its cheapest since last September. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)