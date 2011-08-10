版本:
Mexican stocks fall sharply on US economy fears

MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Mexican stocks sank on Wednesday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve issued a gloomy outlook on the economy of the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.38 percent to 31,934 points as it headed back to its lowest level since late August 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

