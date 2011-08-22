Mexican stocks rise sharply, tracking global rebound

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexican shares rose sharply on Monday, tracking a global rebound in stocks amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could suggest later this week it will provide more stimulus to bolster the flagging U.S. economy.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.4 percent to 33,601 points after three straight down weeks put the index on track to record its worst month since February 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement