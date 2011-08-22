Mexican stocks rise sharply, tracking global rebound

MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexican shares rose sharply on Monday, tracking a global rebound in stocks amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could suggest later this week it will provide more stimulus to bolster the flagging U.S. economy.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.4 percent to 33,601 points after three straight down weeks put the index on track to record its worst month since February 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)