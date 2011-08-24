Mexican stocks fall back after big rally

MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after investors retreated following a two-day rally.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped as much as 1.03 percent to 34,317 amid uncertainty about whether the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce new economic stimulus measures in a speech on Friday.

But the index quickly bounced back to trade about 0.7 percent down, suggesting it may have support around the 34,300 point level.