版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 23:06 BJT

Mexico stocks fall, EU bank concerns weigh

MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday as rumors of a short-sale ban in Germany renewed worries about the health of EU banks while fears of a default by the capital of Pennsylvania's spooked global markets. [ID:nL5E7JP2IN] and [ID:nN1E77O0MM]

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.07 percent to 34,275 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐