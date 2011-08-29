版本:
Mexican stocks rise sharply after U.S. data

MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexico's stocks rose sharply on Monday after U.S. data showed consumer spending rebounded in July, easing concerns that demand in the United States for Mexican exports will fall.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX jumped 1.26 percent to 34,472 points.

