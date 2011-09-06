版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 6日 星期二 21:56 BJT

Mexico stocks bounce back after sharp losses

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's stocks bounced back on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on fears about a widening euro zone debt crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX gained more than 1 percent to 34,230 points.

