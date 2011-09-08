版本:
Mexico stocks fall after Bernanke comments

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexican stocks fell on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would spare no effort to resuscitate the economy but offered no details of a plan.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.02 percent to 34,820 points, tracking losses on Wall Street.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

