Mexico stocks fall after Bernanke comments

BRIEF-The Dixie Group announces Dixie Residential executive vice president
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexican stocks fell on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would spare no effort to resuscitate the economy but offered no details of a plan.
The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.02 percent to 34,820 points, tracking losses on Wall Street.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
* Q4 revenue C$257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$277.1 million