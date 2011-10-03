版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 4日 星期二 01:39 BJT

RPT-Mexico stocks fall; Greece, global slowdown weigh

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell on Monday tracking losses on Wall Street as fear that Greece could default resurfaced, spooking investors worried about the possible fallout.

The IPC stock index dropped more than 1.5 percent to 33,994 points with global manufacturing showing slowing even as U.S. factory activity picked up modestly.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐