Mexican stocks retreat after 5-day rally

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexican stocks fell on Monday after Germany's finance minister expressed doubt that an upcoming summit would yield a speedy resolution to Europe's debt crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.08 to 34,470 points, coming down from a five-day rally that was fueled by hopes that a bold plan to solve the euro zone crisis is in the works. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

