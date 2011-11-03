版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Mexico's IPC rises on ECB rate cut, US data

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) Mexico's IPC stock index rose sharply on Thursday after the European Central bank cut rates in a surprise move and employment claims fell in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

Mexican stocks .MXX gained 1.97 percent 36,448 points after a session high of 36,507 points.

