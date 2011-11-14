版本:
Mexican stocks fall on continued euro zone worries

MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexican stocks fell on Monday due to uncertainty about whether newly installed governments in Greece and Italy would be able to stem concerns about the debt crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX slipped more than 1 percent to 37,116 points after a sharp jump in the last session to a seven month high.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

