Mexican stocks rise sharply on euro zone optimism

BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX gained sharply on Monday on optimism euro zone leaders could come up with new solutions to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
The index was up 2.36 percent to 35,390 points. Stocks added as much as 2.7 percent in the opening, bouncing back after four straight sessions of losses and posting its worst week this quarter on Friday. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Sees Q1 ASMS up 15.2 percent YOY, 2017 ASMS up about 18.5 percent YOY
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 German automaker BMW AG has agreed to pay up to $477.7 million to settle a class-action lawsuit covering about 318,000 U.S. luxury car owners who may have suffered water damage harming electrical components in vehicle trunks.