Mexican stocks jump, helped by U.S. consumer data

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Nov 29 Mexican stocks extended early gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer confidence in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, jumped in November.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.43 percent to 36,064 points. The index surged back from a one-month low in the previous session in its biggest jump since the end of August, helped by hopes that European leaders will soon take steps to ease fears about their debt crisis. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.