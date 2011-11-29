版本:
Mexican stocks jump, helped by U.S. consumer data

MEXICO CITY Nov 29 Mexican stocks extended early gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer confidence in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, jumped in November.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.43 percent to 36,064 points. The index surged back from a one-month low in the previous session in its biggest jump since the end of August, helped by hopes that European leaders will soon take steps to ease fears about their debt crisis. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

