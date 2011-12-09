版本:
Mexico stocks up on US consumer outlook

MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexico's IPC stock index gained after consumer sentiment in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, rose to its highest level in six months in December.

The index added 1.04 percent to 37,030 points and is headed toward ending the week slightly up.

