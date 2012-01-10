版本:
中国
2012年 1月 10日

Mexican stocks rise, tracking US markets

MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's IPC stock index rose sharply on Tuesday, tracking gains in U.S. markets after aluminum giant Alcoa's bullish forecast eased concerns about slowing global growth.

The index climbed as much as 1.22 percent to 37,235 points, bouncing back after three straight sessions of losses.

