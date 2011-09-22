版本:
Mexico stocks fall on global slowdown fears

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexican stocks fell sharply on heightened fears of a global recession and a dismal assessment of the economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX sunk as much as 3.3 percent to 32,895 points, breaking key resistance levels and returning to August rout lows. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

