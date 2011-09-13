Mexico stocks fall, euro zone debt worries weigh

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexican stocks fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about plans to curb the escalating euro zone debt crisis worried investors.
The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.03 percent to 33,443 points.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction