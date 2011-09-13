版本:
Mexico stocks fall, euro zone debt worries weigh

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexican stocks fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about plans to curb the escalating euro zone debt crisis worried investors.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.03 percent to 33,443 points.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

