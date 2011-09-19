版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 19日 星期一 21:42 BJT

Mexico stocks fall sharply on Greek default worry

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday amid renewed concerns about euro zone leaders' ability to prevent a Greek debt default.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.41 percent to 34,683, tracking losses on Wall Street. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)

