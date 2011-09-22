RPT-Mexico stocks fall on global slowdown fears

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Repeats to attach to alert)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexican stocks fell sharply on heightened fears of a global recession and a dismal assessment of the economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX sunk as much as 3.3 percent to 32,895 points, breaking key resistance levels and returning to August rout lows. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Orchids Paper Products announces rescheduled fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings release and teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States.