版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 02:20 BJT

Mexican stocks jump higher after last week's rout

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday, boosted by hopes euro zone officials will be able to develop plans to ease fears about a Greek default and the health of European banks.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.10 percent to 33,259 points, bouncing back from a more than 7 percent loss in the previous week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐