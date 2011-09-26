Mexican stocks jump higher after last week's rout

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday, boosted by hopes euro zone officials will be able to develop plans to ease fears about a Greek default and the health of European banks.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.10 percent to 33,259 points, bouncing back from a more than 7 percent loss in the previous week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.