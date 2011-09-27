Mexico stocks jump more than 3 pct on euro hopes

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican stocks jumped three precent on Tuesday, on track for its biggest one-day gain since May 2010, on hopes that European officials are working on plans to increase a rescue fund.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 3.22 percent to 34,461 points. A more than 7 percent rally in the last three sessions has recovered more than two-thirds of last week's deep slump. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)