Mexican stocks rise on EU summit hopes

MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday ahead of a weekend European Summit where policymakers are expected to work on a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis

The IPC stock index .MXX gained 1.1 percent to 33,477 points. Brewer Grupo Moldelo GMODELOC.MX climbed 4.9 percent after reporting a jump in third-quarter profits. [ID:nN1E79K0DQ] (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

