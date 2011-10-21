Mexican stocks rise on EU summit hopes

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday ahead of a weekend European Summit where policymakers are expected to work on a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis
The IPC stock index .MXX gained 1.1 percent to 33,477 points. Brewer Grupo Moldelo GMODELOC.MX climbed 4.9 percent after reporting a jump in third-quarter profits. [ID:nN1E79K0DQ] (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.